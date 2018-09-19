Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To award “The honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan” to Mikhail Yefimovich Shvydkoy for his fruitful services rendered to the development of cultural relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 19 September, 2018

AZERTAG.AZ : The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On awarding "The honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to Mikhail Yefimovich Shvydkoy

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter