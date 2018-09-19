    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "The honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to Mikhail Yefimovich Shvydkoy

    19.09.2018 [18:24]

    Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award “The honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan” to Mikhail Yefimovich Shvydkoy for his fruitful services rendered to the development of cultural relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 19 September, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "The honorary diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to Mikhail Yefimovich Shvydkoy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2018 [18:26]
    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol
    01.08.2018 [18:00]
    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
     On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Yuli Solomonovich Gusman
    31.07.2018 [15:35]
    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Irina Alexandrovna Viner-Usmanova
    18.07.2018 [23:50]
    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
     On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Enzo Moavero Milanesi