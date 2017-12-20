The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding the "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Omar Eldarov
AzerTAg.az
20.12.2017 [15:05]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Omar Eldarov for special services rendered to the development of the Azerbaijani culture.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 19 December, 2017
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.10.2017 [18:00]
05.10.2017 [20:24]
04.10.2017 [20:34]
MULTIMEDIA
20.12.2017 [14:19]
20.12.2017 [13:31]
20.12.2017 [12:23]
20.12.2017 [16:04]
20.12.2017 [15:35]
20.12.2017 [13:44]
20.12.2017 [12:47]
20.12.2017 [17:31]
20.12.2017 [11:15]
20.12.2017 [11:12]
20.12.2017 [10:46]
20.12.2017 [16:50]
20.12.2017 [16:47]
19.12.2017 [15:58]
18.12.2017 [16:20]
20.12.2017 [12:59]
19.12.2017 [18:41]
14.12.2017 [16:19]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
19.12.2017 [19:22]
19.12.2017 [19:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note