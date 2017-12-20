Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To award "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Omar Eldarov for special services rendered to the development of the Azerbaijani culture. Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 19 December, 2017

AZERTAG.AZ : The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On awarding the "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Omar Eldarov

