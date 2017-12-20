    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
     On awarding the "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Omar Eldarov

    20.12.2017 [15:05]

    Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Omar Eldarov for special services rendered to the development of the Azerbaijani culture.

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 19 December, 2017

