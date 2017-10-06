    • / POLITICS

    “The role of the media in the preservation and development of Azerbaijani literary language” conference starts in Baku

    06.10.2017 [14:46]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    A conference entitled “The role of the media in the preservation and development of Azerbaijani literary language” has kicked off in International Media Centre.

    State and government officials, linguists, parliamentarians, media executives attend the conference, which is held under instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Assistant to the President for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Nushiravan Maharramov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov, director of Azerbaijan Ataturk Center, MP Nizami Jafarov, director of the Institute of Folklore Mukhtar Kazimoglu-Imanov and Director of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi Mohsun Naghisoylu delivered speeches at the conference.

