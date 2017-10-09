The technical monitoring Committee of OPEC+ will hold a meeting on October 20

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Technical Committee on monitoring the implementation of the agreement on the reduction of oil production of OPEC countries and other oil producing countries (OPEC+) will hold its regular meeting on 20 October in Vienna, reported RIA Novosti a source in OPEC, according to Russia News Today.

To participate in the meeting also invited representatives of Libya, Nigeria and Iraq, said the Agency interlocutor.

«All options for the development of the transaction are open for discussion,» — said the source of the question will be discussed at the meeting of the monitoring mechanism of export of oil of the countries-participants of OPEC agreements, and the possible extension of the Vienna deal or a deeper reduction in oil production.

OPEC and a number of not members of the organization countries agreed in late 2016 in Vienna on the reduction of its oil production to total 1.8 million barrels per day from October levels, of which 300 thousand are in Russia. The agreement was concluded for the first half of 2017 with possibility of extension. In May, its validity was extended for nine months until the end of March 2018.