  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    The village of Zabukh to be bet put at the disposal of its people by September this year

    28.05.2023 [11:27]
    The village of Zabukh to be bet put at the disposal of its people by September this year

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “By September this year, we will completely build the village of Zabukh and put it at the disposal of the people of Zabukh,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “As you know, the villages of Zabukh and Sus were liberated from the invaders on the same day as the city of Lachin, and hard work is being done there. So we will provide our citizens with normal conditions by doing more and more every year both in Lachin and all other districts,” the head of state noted.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.05.2023 [01:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev: As a fraternal country, we are extremely proud of the successes of Türkiye
    29.05.2023 [01:00]
    President: Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unparalleled in the world today
    28.05.2023 [17:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev: When I met the displaced people from Lachin 11 years ago, I told them that we would return and so it happened
    28.05.2023 [16:45]
    Azerbaijani President: Delimitation should be conducted on our conditions