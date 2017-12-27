Thiim, Sorensen to race in British GT in 2018

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

Former World Endurance Championship GT title-winning pairing Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen will race in British GT for TF Sport in 2018, according to motorsport.com.

The Danish Aston Martin drivers, who won the WEC GT drivers' crown together in 2016, will join Tom Ferrier's team to share with amateur drivers Derek Johnston and Mark Farmer.

Sorensen, 27, will share with Johnston in the 2016 championship-winning car, while Thiim, 28, will partner Farmer in the sister chassis.

The deal means Thiim and Sorensen will both make their British GT debuts in 2018.

The pair shared AMR's number 95 Vantage GTE Pro entry in the WEC in 2017 winning in Mexico and finishing fifth in the world championship.

With the WEC now spread over a 13-month 'superseason', Aston Martin's factory drivers have a greater availability for customer teams in national series.

TF Sport boss Tom Ferrier said: "To have Nicki and Marco join us is a great story. They are some of the fastest guys in GT cars and having worked with Nicki last year I have experienced that first hand.

"Derek and Mark are going to have to raise their game to keep up with these guys. If they do that they will be winning races from the outset."