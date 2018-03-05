Third meeting of members of Board of Caspian European Club held

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

The third meeting of the members of the Board of the Caspian European Club has been held in Baku under the chairmanship of First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev.

During the meeting, the members of the Board discussed the Club's strategy, as well as new projects and objectives to be implemented by the end of 2018.

Meetings with the participation of the members of the Board and heads of the working committees of the Caspian European Club are held on a monthly basis, Telman Aliyev said. Each meeting is traditionally held in one of the offices of the members of the Board. This time the meeting was held at the office of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan headed by Avni Demirci, who at the same time heads the Banking & Finance Committee within the Caspian European Club.

Each Member of the Board submitted the report and spoke about the current activities and future plans of the working committees headed by them. At the same time during the meeting they approved the plan of action by the end of the year. The members of the Board discussed preparations for the 5th Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018 to be held on April 18, for the 6th Caspian Energy Forum Nakhchivan - 2018 to be held in June, for the Caspian Energy Forum Baku - 2018 scheduled for September and Caspian Energy Forum Prague – 2018 to be hosted in December this year.

The Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club, which bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operate in 70 countries around the world and make proactive efforts to support a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.