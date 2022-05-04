Thomas Müller extends Bayern Munich contract through to 2024

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Thomas Müller is aiming to continue his "fantastic success story" with Bayern Munich after signing a contract extension with the Bundesliga champions through to 2024, according to Bundesliga.

The 32-year-old joined the club aged 10 and has made over 600 competitive appearances since making his first-team debut in 2008.

"I'm delighted to have extended my contact with FC Bayern Munich until 2024 today. The journey we've been on since I joined the FCB academy in 2000 has been a fantastic success story up to now," said the Germany international forward, who has just picked up an unprecedented 11th Bundesliga winner's medal, on the club's official website.

"It gives me immense pleasure to wear the red colours year after year, on and off the pitch - even if the wind blows in your face from time to time. So, let's keep going together!"

Müller, who hails from Pähl am Ammersee near Munich, has also collected two UEFA Champions Leagues, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and the DFB Cup six times in his career, as well as helping Germany claim the 2014 FIFA World Cup.