    Three Azerbaijani fighters in Top 10 of Olympic ranking of World Taekwondo Federation

    10.03.2018 [19:32]

    Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

    The World Taekwondo Federation has released its latest edition of Olympic ranking, where three Azerbaijani fighters are in Top 10 in their categories.

    Radik Isayev (+80kg) and Milad Beigi Harchegani (80kg) rank second in their weight categories with 435.66 and 469.86 points respectively. Aykhan Taghizade (68kg) is eighth with 197.23 points.

