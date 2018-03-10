Baku, March 10, AZERTAC The World Taekwondo Federation has released its latest edition of Olympic ranking, where three Azerbaijani fighters are in Top 10 in their categories. Radik Isayev (+80kg) and Milad Beigi Harchegani (80kg) rank second in their weight categories with 435.66 and 469.86 points respectively. Aykhan Taghizade (68kg) is eighth with 197.23 points.

AZERTAG.AZ : Three Azerbaijani fighters in Top 10 of Olympic ranking of World Taekwondo Federation

