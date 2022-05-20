Three more Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to be in action on Day 2 of European Championships Manchester 2022

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Three more Azerbaijani fighters will be in action on Day 2 of the European Taekwondo Championships and the Para-European Taekwondo Championships, held in Manchester, the UK.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Parviz Iskandarov (58 kg), Milad Herchagani (87 kg) and Para taekwondo fighter Imamaddin Khalilov (K44 70 kg).

The championships will run until May 22.