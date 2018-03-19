    • / POLITICS

    Three more persons receive presidential candidate certificates in Azerbaijan

    19.03.2018 [21:34]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    Three more persons have received presidential candidate certificates in Azerbaijan.

    Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov has presented presidential candidate certificates to Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party and Razi Nurullayev from the Frontists Initiative Group.

    Earlier, Ilham Aliyev, nominated from the New Azerbaijan Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj and Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan received the presidential candidate certificates.

    Azerbaijan will hold presidential election on April 11.

