Tickets for Qarabag vs APOEL FC match go on sale
AzerTAg.az
07.08.2019 [20:11]
Baku, August 7, AZERTAC
Tickets for a match between Azerbaijani football club Qarabag and Cypriot APOEL FC in the third qualifying round of the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League have gone on sale.
Tickets cost between 2-50 AZN.
The match will be held at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:30 Baku time on August 13.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
07.08.2019 [14:13]
06.08.2019 [16:11]
06.08.2019 [10:08]
06.08.2019 [09:55]
MULTIMEDIA
07.08.2019 [17:30]
07.08.2019 [17:02]
06.08.2019 [18:34]
06.08.2019 [16:39]
07.08.2019 [16:06]
07.08.2019 [12:53]
07.08.2019 [20:23]
07.08.2019 [12:59]
07.08.2019 [12:33]
06.08.2019 [16:59]
07.08.2019 [15:19]
06.08.2019 [12:00]
05.08.2019 [12:45]
31.07.2019 [16:26]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
07.08.2019 [19:08]
02.08.2019 [12:40]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
06.08.2019 [14:42]
05.08.2019 [13:30]
04.08.2019 [18:22]
01.08.2019 [20:04]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note