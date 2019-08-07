Tickets for Qarabag vs APOEL FC match go on sale

Baku, August 7, AZERTAC Tickets for a match between Azerbaijani football club Qarabag and Cypriot APOEL FC in the third qualifying round of the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League have gone on sale. Tickets cost between 2-50 AZN. The match will be held at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:30 Baku time on August 13.

