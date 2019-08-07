    • / SPORTS

    Tickets for Qarabag vs APOEL FC match go on sale

    07.08.2019 [20:11]

    Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

    Tickets for a match between Azerbaijani football club Qarabag and Cypriot APOEL FC in the third qualifying round of the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League have gone on sale.

    Tickets cost between 2-50 AZN.

    The match will be held at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:30 Baku time on August 13.

