To Her Excellency Madame Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Dear Madame President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal – the Constitution Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

There are ample opportunities for the development of relations between our countries, both bilaterally and within international institutions, particularly, the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this notable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 September 2020