To Her Excellency Madame Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia

Dear Madame President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the casualties and injuries as a result of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Batumi.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the friendly people of Georgia, and wish the injured recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 October 2021