    To His Excellency Mr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

    07.10.2021 [14:56]

    Dear Mr. President,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in your country’s Balochistan province.

    Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the earthquake’s consequences.

    May Allah rest their souls in peace!

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 7 October 2021

