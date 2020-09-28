  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

    28.09.2020 [15:38]

    Dear Mr. President,

    It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – 30th anniversary of German Unity Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

    The Republic of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of relations with the Federal Republic of Germany across different areas. Our political engagement is accompanied by active and productive cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres. I believe that the ties of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

    I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the friendly people of Germany in the fight of COVID-19 pandemic faced by the mankind.

    On this auspicious day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the Federal Republic of Germany.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 28 September 2020

    AZERTAG.AZ :To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2020 [16:12]
    To His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China
    26.09.2020 [14:49]
    To His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
    22.09.2020 [12:05]
    To His Royal Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
    18.09.2020 [15:01]
    To Her Excellency Madame Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal