To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – 30th anniversary of German Unity Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

The Republic of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of relations with the Federal Republic of Germany across different areas. Our political engagement is accompanied by active and productive cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres. I believe that the ties of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the friendly people of Germany in the fight of COVID-19 pandemic faced by the mankind.

On this auspicious day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the Federal Republic of Germany.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 September 2020