To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and widespread destruction in the aftermath of massive flooding in western Germany.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Germany, wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 July 2021