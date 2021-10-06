To His Excellency Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I convey my most heartfelt congratulations to you as you start to execute the office of the Prime Minister of Japan.

It is gratifying to see achievements attained on the pathway of development of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations, and particularly, the economic cooperation during almost thirty years’ period since establishing the diplomatic relations between our countries.

I believe that we will put joint efforts to expand friendly relations between our countries in line with the interests of our peoples and to fully benefit from the potential of our collaboration based on mutual interest.

I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Japan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 October 2021