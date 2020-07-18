To His Excellency Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Dear Mr. President,

On 12 July this year, Armenian military units resorted to provocation and grossly violated the ceasefire using artillery installations in the Tovuz direction of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As a result of this sudden and treacherous attack, both servicemen of the Azerbaijani army and the civilian population of Azerbaijan were killed and wounded. Although the attack was repulsed as a result of countermeasures and return fire, the military-political leadership of Armenia did not abandon its adventurous and aggressive policy in the next days and gave instructions to fire at military and civilian targets of our country.

As you know, 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan – the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts – have been under occupation for about 30 years now. More than a million Azerbaijanis have been expelled from their native lands. It is for this reason that this event should not be perceived as an ordinary clash on the border but as a continuation of the occupying policy of Armenia.

Today, the deliberate attacks and killings of children, women and the elderly along with the military have demonstrated that those who committed the Khojaly genocide are still represented in the leadership of today's Armenia.

As always, the leadership of Armenia is trying to deceive both its own public and the world community, remaining true to its two-faced and hypocritical policy. Against the background of the socioeconomic problems prevailing in their country, they pursue certain goals by inciting a conflict with Azerbaijan. Thanks to the military power, determination and courage of our heroic sons, the insidious and dirty provocation of Armenia was resolutely suppressed and will be suppressed in the future.

I express my gratitude to you on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people for the statement of the Turkic Council of 14 July 2020 regarding the importance of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, in line with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of our country.

I wish you the best of health, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 July 2020