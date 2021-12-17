  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    17.12.2021 [15:52]

    Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and to your entire people in your person on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the years of independence, Kazakhstan has gone through a path of rapid development in all areas, made great strides and gained high reputation in the international arena by passing the historical tests with dignity. The Republic of Azerbaijan is sincerely rejoiced in these successes of your brotherly country.

    Our peoples are bound together with relations of friendship, which have deep historic roots. Today, the interstate relations built on these good traditions are successfully developing.

    I believe that the relations of friendship, fruitful cooperation and strategic partnership will continue to develop and expand to the benefit of our peoples, which are bound together with close ties.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 13 December 2021

