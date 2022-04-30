  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    To His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine

    30.04.2022 [11:38]

    Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine.

    We attach particular importance to the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries, which are bound together by religious and cultural roots. Azerbaijan, having held a number of important international events related to your country, has contributed to the process of resolving the Palestinian issue, ensuring peace and security in the region.

    I believe that the good traditions of Azerbaijani-Palestinian friendly relations will continue to develop both on a bilateral and multilateral basis in accordance with the will of our peoples.

    I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Palestine.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 19 April 2022

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :To His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [19:15]
    To His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic
    22.04.2022 [15:53]
    To Orthodox Christian Community of Azerbaijan
    14.04.2022 [17:55]
    To His Excellency Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
    08.04.2022 [16:59]
    To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel