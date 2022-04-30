To His Excellency Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine.

We attach particular importance to the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries, which are bound together by religious and cultural roots. Azerbaijan, having held a number of important international events related to your country, has contributed to the process of resolving the Palestinian issue, ensuring peace and security in the region.

I believe that the good traditions of Azerbaijani-Palestinian friendly relations will continue to develop both on a bilateral and multilateral basis in accordance with the will of our peoples.

I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Palestine.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 April 2022