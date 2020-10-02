To His Excellency Mr. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea
Dear Mr. President,
It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Korea that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.
I believe the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue to develop and expand for the sake of prosperity of our peoples.
I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly people of Korea as we face the COVID-19 pandemic.
On this notable day, I offer my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your country.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2020
