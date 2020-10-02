  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Excellency Mr. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea

    02.10.2020 [12:43]

    Dear Mr. President,

    It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Korea that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

    I believe the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue to develop and expand for the sake of prosperity of our peoples.

    I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the friendly people of Korea as we face the COVID-19 pandemic.

    On this notable day, I offer my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your country.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 30 September 2020

