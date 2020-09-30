  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    To His Excellency Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

    30.09.2020 [14:34]

    Dear Mr. President, 

    It is on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

    There are ample opportunities for development of our relations, both bilaterally and within international bodies, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

    On this notable day, I offer my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 28 September 2020

    AZERTAG.AZ :To His Excellency Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2020 [20:29]
    From Sefik Dzaferovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
    28.09.2020 [15:38]
    To His Excellency Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany
    26.09.2020 [16:12]
    To His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China
    26.09.2020 [14:49]
    To His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine