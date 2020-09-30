To His Excellency Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

There are ample opportunities for development of our relations, both bilaterally and within international bodies, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this notable day, I offer my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 September 2020