To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey
AzerTAg.az
21.12.2020 [13:49]
Dear Mr. President,
Dear Brother.
I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your nephew Ahmet Erdogan – the heavy loss to your family.
I share your grief over this heavy loss, wish you and all members of your family patience, and extend my deepest condolences.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 21 December 2020
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.12.2020 [16:38]
11.12.2020 [17:33]
MULTIMEDIA
21.12.2020 [14:46]
21.12.2020 [13:03]
04.11.2020
21.12.2020 [18:41]
21.12.2020 [18:32]
21.12.2020 [15:49]
21.12.2020 [11:50]
18.12.2020 [11:55]
18.12.2020 [11:28]
21.12.2020 [17:26]
21.12.2020 [16:04]
17.12.2020 [19:00]
15.12.2020 [13:29]
18.12.2020 [16:14]
18.12.2020 [09:19]
16.12.2020 [15:30]
16.12.2020 [09:04]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.12.2020 [23:42]
18.12.2020 [20:07]
16.12.2020 [14:51]
14.12.2020 [20:29]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
18.12.2020 [08:44]
17.12.2020 [10:10]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note