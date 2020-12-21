To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Brother.

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your nephew Ahmet Erdogan – the heavy loss to your family.

I share your grief over this heavy loss, wish you and all members of your family patience, and extend my deepest condolences.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

