    To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey

    21.12.2020 [13:49]

    Dear Mr. President,

    Dear Brother.

    I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your nephew Ahmet Erdogan – the heavy loss to your family.

    I share your grief over this heavy loss, wish you and all members of your family patience, and extend my deepest condolences.

    May Allah rest his soul in peace!

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 21 December 2020

