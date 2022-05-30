  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Excellency Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

    30.05.2022 [14:51]

    Dear Mr. President,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy loss of life and injuries as a ten-storey building collapsed in the city of Abadan.

    Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of Iran, and wish recovery to the injured.

    May Allah rest their souls in peace!

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 30 May 2022

     

     

