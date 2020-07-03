To His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Russia on the successful completion of the all-Russian voting regarding the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The results of the voting again confirmed the high level of trust in you, as well as testify to the people`s strong support for your political line aimed at developing Russia as a constitutional social state. The renewed Constitution undoubtedly symbolizes the beginning of a qualitatively new stage in the history of the Russian Federation. I am confident that the constitutional reform will contribute to the development of Russia and the well-being of its citizens.

I avail myself of this opportunity to reiterate the high level of Azerbaijani-Russian relations in the strategic partnership spirit. I believe that the strong ties of friendship and good neighborliness between our countries provide a reliable basis for expanding multifaceted interaction for the benefit of our peoples.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you the best of health and new successes in strengthening Russia’s statehood, and the friendly people of Russia prosperity and well-being.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 July 2020