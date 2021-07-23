  • HOMEPAGE
    To His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China

    23.07.2021 [12:16]

    Dear Mr. President,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of severe flooding in Henan province.

    Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of China, and wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 23 July 2021

