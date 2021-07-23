To His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China
AzerTAg.az
23.07.2021 [12:16]
Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of severe flooding in Henan province.
Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of China, and wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 July 2021
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
17.07.2021 [17:26]
17.07.2021 [17:16]
17.07.2021 [16:49]
MULTIMEDIA
23.07.2021 [12:09]
23.07.2021 [11:14]
22.07.2021 [18:46]
22.07.2021 [14:49]
23.07.2021 [12:30]
23.07.2021 [11:58]
22.07.2021 [17:37]
22.07.2021 [11:35]
14.07.2021 [17:40]
12.07.2021 [18:30]
07.07.2021 [12:49]
05.07.2021 [16:11]
17.07.2021 [14:41]
17.07.2021 [11:28]
16.07.2021 [19:19]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
15.07.2021 [18:07]
14.07.2021 [17:37]
14.07.2021 [17:30]
21.06.2021 [10:58]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
19.07.2021 [17:01]
18.07.2021 [16:49]
14.07.2021 [11:04]
12.07.2021 [18:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note