To His Excellency Mr. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda

Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Uganda – Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I cordially congratulate you and your people.

There are ample opportunities for the development of relations between our countries both bilaterally and within the international bodies, particularly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this notable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 October 2020