    To His Excellency Mr. Zoran Milanović, President of the Republic of Croatia

    28.05.2022 [15:35]

    Dear Mr. President,

    I convey my most cordial congratulations to you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Croatia – the Statehood Day.

    Azerbaijan and Croatia are united by the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperative relations. It is gratifying to see the current level of development of our ties based on good traditions. I believe that we will consistently continue to put our joint efforts to foster the strategic partnership between our countries and expand our productive collaboration both bilaterally and multilaterally.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Croatia.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 26 May 2022

     

