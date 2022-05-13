  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

    13.05.2022 [19:40]

    Your Highness,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    Sheihk Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of his people, who showed great devotion to his country through all his life and activity, enjoyed great authority on the international arena. He has rendered exceptional services to the development and expansion of the relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

    I share your grief at these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of the deceased, and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

    May Allah rest his soul in peace!

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 13 May 2022

    AZERTAG.AZ :To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2022 [19:55]
    To Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates
    05.05.2022 [12:58]
    From Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary
    05.05.2022 [12:40]
    To His Excellency Mr. Victor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary
    03.05.2022 [13:31]
    To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel