To His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait
07.10.2020 [16:33]
Your Highness,
It is on the occasion of your accession to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait that I offer my most cordial congratulations.
I believe we will make joint efforts to develop and expand the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in line with the interests of our peoples.
Once again, I extend my congratulations to you and wish you success in your responsible endeavor for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Kuwait.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 7 October 2020
