To Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates

Your Highness,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your brother - President of the United Arab Emirates, great personality Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has devoted his entire life and activity to serving his native country with dignity, has earned love and respect of his people. He has made great contribution to the development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. His bright memory will always live in our hearts.

I share your grief over this irreparable loss, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, all the members of your family, and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 May 2022