  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    To Mr Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan

    11.05.2021 [18:56]

    Dear Rustam Nurgaliyevich,

    It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the death of children and adults as a result of a shooting at the school No 175 in Kazan.

    Sharing the grief of the irreparable loss, we express our sincere condolences to you, relatives and closed ones of those who died, and wish the injured soonest recovery.

     

    Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva

    Baku, May 11, 2021

    AZERTAG.AZ :To Mr Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    11.05.2021 [18:54]
    To His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation
    30.04.2021 [16:48]
    To His Excellency Mr. Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel
    30.04.2021 [15:20]
    To the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan
    15.04.2021 [20:03]
    To His Excellency Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti