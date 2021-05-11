To Mr Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan
AzerTAg.az
11.05.2021 [18:56]
Dear Rustam Nurgaliyevich,
It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the death of children and adults as a result of a shooting at the school No 175 in Kazan.
Sharing the grief of the irreparable loss, we express our sincere condolences to you, relatives and closed ones of those who died, and wish the injured soonest recovery.
Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva
Baku, May 11, 2021
