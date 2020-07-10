  • HOMEPAGE
    To President of Mongolia His Excellency Mr Khaltmaagiin Battulga

    10.07.2020 [16:52]

    Dear Mr President, 

    It is on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to cordially congratulate you and your people.

    I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Mongolia, based on good traditions, will continue to develop successfully both bilaterally and in the multilateral format.

    I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Mongolia.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 8 July 2020

