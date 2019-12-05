    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    To President of the Republic of Finland His Excellency Mr. Sauli Niinistö

    05.12.2019 [17:28]

    Dear Mister President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence Day.

    On this memorable day, I express my best wishes to you and to the friendly people of Finland.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 3 December, 2019

