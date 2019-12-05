To President of the Republic of Finland His Excellency Mr. Sauli Niinistö
AzerTAg.az
05.12.2019 [17:28]
Dear Mister President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence Day.
On this memorable day, I express my best wishes to you and to the friendly people of Finland.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 3 December, 2019
