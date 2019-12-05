Dear Mister President, On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence Day. On this memorable day, I express my best wishes to you and to the friendly people of Finland. Sincerely, Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 3 December, 2019

AZERTAG.AZ : To President of the Republic of Finland His Excellency Mr. Sauli Niinistö

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter