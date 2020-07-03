To President of the United States of America His Excellency Mr Donald J. Trump

Dear Mr President,

It is on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan that I wish to cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of the United States on the occasion of July 4 – Independence Day.

Azerbaijan and the United States of America have enjoyed the ties of successful cooperation for the past 30 years. Throughout these years, American companies have played a substantial role in the development of the energy sector, information and communication technology and other key spheres in our country.

Furthermore, our countries have forged an exemplary engagement in the area of strengthening international security and combatting terrorism. I am confident that through our joint efforts the friendly ties and the partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States will continue to expand.

We hope that the United States of America, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, will step up its efforts with regard to the early and fair settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, based on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of its borders.

I wish to state once again that the people of Azerbaijan remain in solidarity with the friendly American people as the world faces challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this memorable day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to the United States of America.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 July 2020