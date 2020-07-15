To Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Mr. Baghdad Amreyev

Dear Mr. Secretary General,

I thank you for the condolences offered on the deaths of our military servicemen and a civilian as a result of the events that had unfolded at the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the objective position of the Turkic Council on this matter.

As you know, on 12 July 2020, armed forces of Armenia had blatantly violated the ceasefire regime and launched a sudden and heinous attack, with the use of artillery, along the frontline in the direction of Tovuz district.

Thanks to counteroffensive and counter fire by Azerbaijan’s army the malicious and sordid military provocation of Armenia was thwarted and any future attempts will also be dealt with resolutely.

These events have demonstrated once again that Armenia’s military-political leadership is hypocritical and the country itself is an aggressor. The targeting of children, women, and the elderly, along with the military personnel, is vivid evidence that to this day, the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide are still represented within Armenia’s present leadership.

We welcome the call by the Turkic Council on the settlement of the

Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of the international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, in line with our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and inviolability of its borders.

I wish you strong health and success.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 July 2020