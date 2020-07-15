To Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Mr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen

Dear Mr. Secretary General,

I thank you for the condolences offered on the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens as a result of the events that had unfolded at the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and objective assessment of Armenia’s aggressive policy in the statement by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation dated 14 July 2020.

As you know, on 12 July 2020, armed forces of Armenia had blatantly violated the ceasefire regime and launched a sudden attack with the use of artillery that left our military servicemen and civilians of Tovuz district dead and wounded. Armenia continued its flagrant violation of the ceasefire regime in the following days. Thanks to countermeasures and counter fire the provocation has been thwarted resolutely and this will remain to be the case in the future.

These events have demonstrated once again that Armenia’s military-political leadership is duplicitous and the country itself is an aggressor. The targeting of children, women, and the elderly, along with the military personnel, is vivid evidence that to this day, the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide are still represented within Armenia’s present leadership.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has used the highest rostrums and adopted numerous resolutions condemning Armenia’s policy of occupation and threat it poses to regional peace and stability. Azerbaijan’s just cause has always been supported by the OIC member states.

We welcome once again the enduring fair position of the OIC on the settlement of the conflict in line with our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders, based on the norms and principles of the international law and respective resolutions by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UN Security Council.

I wish you strong health and success.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 July 2020