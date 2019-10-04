To chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov

Dear Teymur,

I extend my cordial congratulations to you as you won the FIDE World Cup in the Russian city of Khanty-Mansiysk.

Having put in great skill, perseverance and will to win this victory you opened a brilliant chapter in the history of Azerbaijani sport as our first chess player who claimed a World Cup.

I wish you all the best and new victories.

Sincerely,

lham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 October 2019