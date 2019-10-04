    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    To chess grandmaster Teymur Rajabov

    04.10.2019 [23:18]

    Dear Teymur,

    I extend my cordial congratulations to you as you won the FIDE World Cup in the Russian city of Khanty-Mansiysk.

    Having put in great skill, perseverance and will to win this victory you opened a brilliant chapter in the history of Azerbaijani sport as our first chess player who claimed a World Cup.

    I wish you all the best and new victories.

    Sincerely,

    lham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 4 October 2019

