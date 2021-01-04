To gross master Teymur Rajabov

Dear Teymur,

We cordially congratulate you as you won the Airthings Masters Chess Tour.

Your convincing victory during this competition by demonstrating professionalism, will and perseverance, made the people of Azerbaijan happy.

This success of yours is also a clear indication of high intellectual potential of our people.

We extend to you our best wishes, and wish you future successes and new chess peaks.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva

Baku, 3 January 2021