To the Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

First, I wish to extend my sincere greetings to you and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to express gratitude for the objective position on Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan echoed in your statement.

As you know, on September 27, Armenia's armed forces blatantly violated the ceasefire and carried an intensive, deliberate and targeted bombardment of our military positions and number of residential areas situated along the frontline. In the last two days, a heinous attack has claimed nearly twenty civilians' lives, including two children, while over 50 civilians were wounded. The armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan have launched necessary counter-offensive measures to stop Armenia's military aggression and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Armenia's military provocations against Azerbaijan have become a regular occurrence as of late; our military servicemen and a civilian lost their lives due to another provocation by Armenia along the state border this July. The Armenian subversion group attempted to cross the Line of Contact this August. However, thanks to unwavering actions by our army Armenia has received a befitting response.

Those provocative actions are the furtherance of Armenia's adventurous and aggressive political-military leadership's announced policy of new war for new territories. In the meantime, the Armenian military's deliberate targeting of civilians is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law. These are the tactics incorporated in the combat training of Armenia's armed forces. Our people witnessed such atrocities during the Khojaly Genocide in February 1992.

As the world's attention has been riveted to the UN General Assembly's 75th Session and the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Armenia's political-military leadership has resorted to the next military adventure and provocation - a disregard of the international law, the UN Charter and disrespect to the international community by this regime.

Azerbaijan's armed forces are on our soil, defending the country's territorial integrity. The international community recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan – our ancestral land. The UN, Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, OSCE, European Parliament and other leading international organizations adopted many decisions and resolutions, recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and clearly attributing Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. The four UN Security Council resolutions demand immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our occupied territories.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved only based on the international law, and in line with Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.

I once again express my gratitude for your support of Azerbaijan's just cause and wish every success to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 October 2020