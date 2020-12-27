To the Prime Minister of Georgia His Excellency Mr. Giorgi Gakharia
Dear Mr. Prime Minister,
I wish to cordially congratulate you on your reappointment as the Prime Minister of Georgia.
Today, Azerbaijan-Georgia relations are developing dynamically and comprehensively, based on the will of our peoples, historically bound with the ties of friendship and good neighborliness.
I believe our ever-broadening relations in political, economic and humanitarian fields and mutually beneficial cooperation will further contribute to the prosperity of our peoples and strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries.
I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your future responsible endeavors.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 26 December 2020
