To the Prime Minister of Georgia His Excellency Mr. Giorgi Gakharia

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I wish to cordially congratulate you on your reappointment as the Prime Minister of Georgia.

Today, Azerbaijan-Georgia relations are developing dynamically and comprehensively, based on the will of our peoples, historically bound with the ties of friendship and good neighborliness.

I believe our ever-broadening relations in political, economic and humanitarian fields and mutually beneficial cooperation will further contribute to the prosperity of our peoples and strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries.

I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your future responsible endeavors.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 December 2020