To the family of Thomas Goltz

We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of a renowned journalist, writer, publicist, a great friend of Azerbaijan Thomas Goltz.

Thanks to his long-term and productive activity in the field of journalism, his rich experience and high professionalism Thomas Goltz has earned a great reputation, and with his in-depth research, comprehensive, unbiased analyzes and articles he has contributed to the achievement of peace and reconciliation in conflict hotspots.

Thomas Goltz was a great friend of Azerbaijan. He has visited Azerbaijan many times and witnessed the most important historical moments of our country. He was always treated with special respect and sympathy in Azerbaijan. Thomas Goltz was one of the first journalists to convey the information to the international community about the Khojaly genocide that took place in February 1992. The articles, books he wrote and films he made about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has been consigned to history, made an invaluable contribution to conveying the true voice of Azerbaijan to the world.

I highly value the respect and esteem, and sincere friendship between Thomas Goltz and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. I always remember with fond memories my meetings and conversations with him, and particular our meeting in Shusha in May of this year. Bright memory of Thomas Goltz will always live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.

I share your grief in these difficult times, and together with Mehriban khanim express our deepest condolences to all your family members.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 July 2023