‘Today Azerbaijan has its own say, is a state to support its position’, first vice-president of Azerbaijan

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

‘Today Azerbaijan is a powerful and strong state. We pursue independent policy. Today Azerbaijan has its own say, is a state to support its position’, the first vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva stated at the meeting with IDP families as three new buildings were commissioned in Masazir settlement, Absheron district.

“Today large construction works are underway in the republic”, Mehriban Aliyeva said. “They speak out about the modernization of Baku, beauty of our capital city, its cleanness and renovation not only in the country, but also abroad. The development works go not only in Baku, but in every region, every province. New schools, hospitals, sports complexes are built, residential areas are gasified, the problems of people are solved and opened new chances for them’, the first vice-president underlined.

‘Today, Azerbaijan marches along the path of development and progress. Our independent policy will be continued. We see our achievements. And perceive our power. We also have to realize that if our friends are happy with our successes, our enemies are not and undertake every mean action. We are not afraid of this, and go straightly forward. I would once again state that for President Ilham Aliyev the interests of the Azerbaijani people are above everything and we will not turn out this way’, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed.