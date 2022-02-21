Toivo Klaar: EU is ready to support process of achieving peace, security and progress in the region

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

“The EU is ready to support the process of achieving peace, security and progress in the region,” said European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar as he met with Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov briefed the opposite side on the current situation in the region, including the work done by Azerbaijan to implement the trilateral statements. The FM noted the active role of the EU in supporting peacebuilding efforts in the region, in particular the high-level meetings held at the initiative of the President of the EU Council. Speaking about the agreements reached at these meetings, he stressed the importance of fulfilling the promises made by Armenia, including the provision by Armenia of information regarding the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing in the first Karabakh war.

Jeyhun Bayramov said that the EU's support to the demining process in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan, as well as other reconstruction work, was highly appreciated.

Special Representative Toivo Klaar referred to the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He noted that a meeting with ANAMA is planned during his visit and opportunities to increase assistance to the demining process will be considered.

The sides also exchanged views on the conclusion of negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan and expressed mutual interest in this regard.