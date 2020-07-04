Tokyo reports 131 new coronavirus cases, nationwide tally tops 20,000

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

Tokyo reported 131 new daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to over 20,000 in Japan, according to a local government official, Kyodo News reports.

On Friday, the Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 124 cases, the most substantial daily increase in two months, following 107 cases the previous day.

The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed as new cases in the capital peaked out after reaching 206 on April 17.

The 131 news cases, a new two-month high, brought the total to 6,654 in Tokyo. Gov. Yuriko Koike said infections among young people are raising overall cases, with those in their 20s and 30s totaling around 100 out of the 131.

"I want Tokyo citizens to refrain from making any nonessential trips to other prefectures," Koike told reporters.

From late June, nationwide daily new infections continuously topped 100, mainly contributed by a rise in Tokyo's cases, which remain the most among 47 prefectures.

The number of confirmed cases across the country topped 20,180, including 712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier this year.