Toni Kroos signs new Real Madrid contract to 2023

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Toni Kroos has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid until 2023, according to Sky Sports.

The Germany international had been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, with reports in Spain suggesting he would be allowed to leave to make way for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

However, it appears the 29-year-old will not be culled by head coach Zinedine Zidane as the Frenchman looks to rebuild Real after they finished the season third in La Liga, 19 points adrift of Barcelona - the biggest recorded gap between the two.

Kroos joined Real from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has won 11 trophies during his five years at the club.