Tony Parker could replace Aulas as Lyon president

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Jean-Michel Aulas has set a deadline for his succession in the presidency of French football club Olympique Lyonnais to 2023 and openly considers Tony Parker for the position, according to L’Equipe.

The former professional player took over as president of the Lyon basketball team, LDLC ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne, in 2014.

Since OL purchased a 25% stake in ASVEL, plus a 10% stake in the women’s team, there are additional connections between the 4-times NBA champion and the football club as well.

Aulas, 71, continues to manage Olympique Lyonnais but is planning for the future and would like for his successor to be named in about four years around his 75th birthday. Impressed by the recent successful partnership with Parker, Aulas prominently ranks him in the list of potential successors.