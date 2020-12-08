Top Turkish diplomat speaks with Russian counterpart
AzerTAg.az
08.12.2020 [19:33]
Baku, December 8, AZERTAC
Turkey's foreign minister on Tuesday spoke with his Russian counterpart in a telephone conversation, diplomatic sources said, according to Anadolu Agency.
Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov discussed issues related to Upper Karabakh, Ukraine, and the recent arrest and release of Russian nationals in Turkey, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
