Top oil and gas industry professionals deliver their expertise at CTCE 2017

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

Senior executives and technical experts from the Caspian oil and gas industry are confirmed to speak at the region’s leading technical conference this autumn. The SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition (CTCE), now in its fourth year, will return to Baku, Azerbaijan on November 1-3.

Oil and gas industry professionals from IOCs, NOCs, government representatives, service companies, academia and others are expected to attend from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Europe, Asia and the US and contribute to the event, which will be hosted by SOCAR.

Under the theme ‘Chasing the Margins’, the conference will include three panel sessions that will explore the issues currently faced by the E&P industry in Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region – and ways to resolve them.

Panel session subjects to be covered include; Modernisation, how to accelerate the leverage and take-up of new technologies, Localisation, developing higher education and the oil and gas supply chain in the region and Collaboration, innovative solutions on how the industry stakeholders can maximise their asset value.

Expert speakers include representatives from SOCAR; SOCAR AQS; BP; TOTAL; ExxonMobil, DeGolyer and MacNaughton; Gazprom Neft NTC; PJSC Novatek; Dragon Oil; NC JSC KazMunaiGaz; TengizChevroil; Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Schlumberger; Halliburton; Baker Hughes, to name a few.

Alongside the keynote sessions will be a technical programme composed of twelve technical sessions. The common theme to all these research-based presentations will be how cutting edge tools, technology and techniques are being applied in the Caspian in response to current cost pressures.

Topics for the technical programme will include: well integrity management, production management and optimisation, sand monitoring and control, enhanced oil recovery, new drilling completion technologies, reservoir modelling and management, well stimulation and zonal isolations, reservoir surveillance, cost effective solutions in project management, risk and uncertainty management and decision making.

Attendees will also be able to attend a variety of networking events that will provide the opportunity to share experiences with peers, build new professional relationships and strength existing ones.

Darcy Spady, incoming 2018 SPE President, commented: "SPE's prestigious CTCE event is significant for the Caspian oil and gas industry. The fourth annual edition taking place in Baku provides a unique opportunity for local and international oil and gas professionals to come together and share their challenges and experiences, enhance technical knowledge, build business networks, and help to progress understanding of new technologies and developments in the industry. I’m planning to attend and I hope to see you there.”

BP will be the Platinum Sponsor this year; other sponsors include Chevron, Dragon Oil, ExxonMobil, TCO, Total, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Statoil, Roxar, DeGolyer and MacNaughton, Caspian Geophysical and Nobel Upstream. SPE will be continuing down the road of a collaborative approach with other oil and gas associations and is being supported by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), Azərbaycan Neftçi Geoloqları Cəmiyyəti (ANGC), EAGE Azerbaijan, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), and the Azerbaijan National Geophysics Committee (AMGK).

